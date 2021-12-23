Christmas gifts packaged with EPS foam? Kzoo collecting to recycle

Volunteers will be at Mayor’s Riverfront Park in Kalamazoo on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. collecting EPS foam to recycle. (courtesy city of Kalamazoo)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — If you get Christmas gifts packaged with EPS foam, you can bring it to Kalamazoo on New Year’s Day to recycle it.

Volunteers will be at Mayors’ Riverfront Park, located at 251 Mills St., on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. collecting EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) foam to recycle, the city of Kalamazoo said in a tweet.

“If you get any gifts this holiday season that were packaged with EPS foam, don’t throw it away!” the city said in the tweet.

The event is part of a one-year pilot program from the Environmental Concerns Committee. Kalamazoo residents can also drop of the foam on Jan. 29, 2022, and were able to drop off foam on certain days throughout 2021.

Foam labeled with a 6 symbol will be accepted. Any food containers must be cleaned. Things like plastic foam insulation, sheeted insulation, straws, lids and packing peanuts will not be accepted.