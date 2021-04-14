Child porn charges filed against Portage man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Child pornography charges have been filed against a Portage man, court documents show.

Juan Carlos Arroyo Sr. is facing several federal charges including distributing child porn and possessing it.

Investigators say they received a tip in April 2019 regarding a Google account that was uploading child sexually abusive material. Through search warrants, authorities identified Arroyo as the account user. They also say he was obtaining the material using internet at his sister’s home in Portage, where he was living with her and her three children.

Court documents also show that Arroyo communicated with another man through a mobile messaging app on how to obtain child sexually abusive material through online links. More abusive material was also found on Arroyo’s cell phone.

Investigators say records show that Arroyo also talked about involving his nephews in sexual encounters with men. It isn’t known yet if the children were abused.

Investigators say Arroyo also shared online accounts with other men to share and obtain abusive materials.

After being arrested in May 2020, authorities allege that Arroyo continued to exchange unknown files through July 2020, when he was released on bond.

A criminal complaint was filed against Arroyo on April 9.