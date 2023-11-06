KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 1-year-old who was hospitalized in an apparent abuse case has died, Kalamazoo police say.

The 1-year-old died Nov. 1 “due to the significant trauma” sustained.

“Gift of Life assisted with the operation,” the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a Monday release.

Police have not released the child’s name or gender.

The child was hospitalized in the early morning hours of Oct. 28. Officers learned that the alleged abuse happened on Michigamme Woods Drive near Fraternity Village Drive.

Two people who were with the child when the injuries were sustained, 32-year-old Tyrone Sheppard of Kalamazoo and 31-year-old Tiffany Moore of Kalamazoo, had already been located. Police have not released their relationship to the child.