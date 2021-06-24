Child, 9, shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A child was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Kalamazoo Thursday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Street and James Street.

A 9-year-old boy was shot, a spokesperson for the Kalamazoo Department of Public safety said.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

He was taken to a local hospital. As of 2:55 p.m., there is no update of his condition, police say.

The shooting is still under investigation and there are currently officers are on scene.

