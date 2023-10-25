PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — More than a dozen homeowners are competing to claim the prize of having the spookiest setup in Portage.

The city of Portage is hosting the second annual “Tricked Out Home” contest, which pits homes against each other to see who can decorate the scariest. There are 19 homes entered in this year’s competition.

A secret judge will name the top three finalists, with the winner being named on Oct. 31. The finalists will all be honored at the Portage City Council Meeting on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

First place will receive a $100 gift card from Millennium Restaurant Group, second place is a $75 gift card to Jac’s Cekola’s Pizza and third place is a $50 gift card from Fiesta Burrito.

You can check out the 19 homes up for the top prize and an interactive map by clicking here.