COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver escaped a rollover crash and car fire on I-94 east of Kalamazoo Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 9:35 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the 82 mile marker, east of the Business Loop in Comstock Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said one car rolled off the highway and into a ditch. When emergency responders arrived, the driver — the only person involved — was out of the car.

The engine compartment caught fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

The 28-year-old driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Deputies did not say what caused the crash.