A car ended up in the Kalamazoo river Friday. (courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office)

GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — A car ended up in the Kalamazoo River after a crash Friday.

Around 6:40 p.m. a car crashed into the North Branch of the Kalamazoo River near 400 E. Michigan Avenue, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office said.

An elderly couple was inside the car. They did not report any injuries.

It is not yet known what caused the crash.