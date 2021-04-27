Car crashes into Oshtemo Township home

A car crashed into a home in Oshtemo Township on April 26, 2021.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crashed into a home in Oshtemo Township Monday, authorities say.

It happened before 11 p.m. on Drake Road near West Main Street.

The situation leading up to the crash is unknown, but authorities say no one was hurt.

People inside of the car took off on foot, the Oshtemo Township Fire Department said. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office 269.383.8821 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.