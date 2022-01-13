Car crashes into business in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a commercial building in Kalamazoo early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Westnedge Avenue near Whites Road.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 26-year-old Kalamazoo resident crashed into a wall of an occupied business.

The driver attempted to flee the crash on foot but was quickly arrested for the hit and run along with an alcohol related driving offense.

There were no reported injuries inside of the business, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.