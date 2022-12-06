KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been nearly four months since the city of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations. Since then, little has been released about the investigation, drawing criticism from some Kalamazoo citizens.

The comments made at Monday night’s regular city commission meeting began with Wendy Fields, president of the NAACP’s Kalamazoo branch.

“It’s been going on way too long,” Fields said. “And we’ve heard nothing. We’ve heard nothing.”

Fields was among the meeting attendees demanding an update on the ongoing investigation into Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, who was placed on administrative leave in August after harassment allegations by city employees. The city hired an outside investigator to look into the harassment claims.

“We’ve heard rumors. We’ve gotten comments … that talk about strategy on (the commission’s) part as a way of trying to get him to quit, push him out, that kind of thing,” Fields said. “It’s not going to happen.”

Pamela Horn, a Kalamazoo resident and former city employee of 15 years, also chimed in, claiming there is a much deeper issue with the city and its human resources department.

“I endured discrimination beyond measure. What hurts me so much today is the same practices that were taken place, they continue on today,” Horn said. “Personally, I know … that some of our African American men, particularly, are enduring a lot of discriminatory practices. When is it going to end? I implore you to take a deep look inside with what’s going on with your human resources department.”

Mark Dotson, a Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School professor and former Lansing deputy city attorney, said it’s best to avoid speculation during and following the investigation. He added that an investigation forcing a temporary leadership change can have a drastic impact on staff in any workplace.

“They’ve got to be able to look beyond the optics and the politics and the discomfort associated with what’s going on right now and still be able to handle their responsibilities,” Dotson explained. “It is certainly unnerving, especially if you have somebody who was missing who was popular.”

When the news of the administrative leave broke in August, a spokesman told reporters the city would aim to be “as transparent as possible in the process.” When asked Tuesday what the reason is for the delay and any other statements the city can make, he answered the city “cannot comment on where the investigation stands at this time.”

City commissioners will receive and look through the findings from the investigation once completed, but Fields and Horn are urging action now from both them and even the state.

“As a commission, I hold each and every one of you accountable, to hold the city manager accountable. That’s your job,” Fields told commissioners. “That’s what we expect and want from you all.”

“I think it’s time for the Michigan Civil Rights Commission to come and to take a look,” Horn added.