Bronson Healthcare to break ground on new Kalamazoo surgery center

A rendering of Bronson Healthcare’s new outpatient surgery center. (courtesy Bronson Healthcare)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction for a new Bronson Healthcare surgery center in Kalamazoo is scheduled to begin in October.

The $19.3 million outpatient surgery center at I-94 and 9th street is scheduled to break ground in mid-October, Bronson Healthcare said in a Tuesday release. They are hoping to have it open in the spring of 2023.

The surgery center is being built on part of a 52-acre site that Bronson will develop into a health village. It will include four large operating rooms, primarily for orthopedic and sports medicine procedures.

“Our new outpatient surgery center at Bronson Health Village in Kalamazoo will offer many new conveniences for our patients that will make their day of surgery experience a smooth one,” Bronson Healthcare President and CEO Bill Manns said in the release.

Surgeries at Bronson Methodist Hospital have increased by 15% over the last five years, Bronson said.

Bronson is also breaking ground this fall on a new mental health hospital in Battle Creek.

