KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Bronson Healthcare has a new travel staffing program that offers high pay for nurses who agree to work short contracts and move between its hospitals.

It’s going to work like an external travel nursing employment agency, Bronson said, which means it will have “premium pay” but limited benefits on a six-month contract.

Bronson’s website lists that pay as $70 per hour for day shifts and $90 per hour for night shifts. It says the nurses will work three 12-hour shifts per week and that those shifts will include weekends and holidays.

The nurses will work rotations lasting at least two weeks as needed at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Bronson LakeView Hospital in Paw Paw, Bronson South Haven Hospital and Bronson Commons Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Mattawan.

“We believe this is an excellent opportunity for RNs who enjoy the variety of work experiences available through travel assignments, but also like the convenience of providing care within a single health system,” Denise Neely, senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Bronson Healthcare, said in a Monday statement. “Additionally, these positions are enticing for anyone who is interested in a higher base pay, while foregoing many traditional health and wellness benefits – perhaps nurses who are still eligible for health insurance under their parents or guardians, or those who already have coverage through a spouse’s employer.”

Bronson said it’s currently looking for medical and surgical nurses and critical care nurses to work nights. Interested nurses can apply online.