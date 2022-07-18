KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Bronson Healthcare is hosting two job fairs before the end of July, looking to fill multiple clinical assistant positions at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo and Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

“This job is really ideal for anyone looking to get their foot in the door in the health care industry,” Bronson manager of talent acquisition Adam Bogema told the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Monday.

He said the assistants will work in hospital units and assist the nursing staff. Other duties include:

Helping admit patients, tracking patient information and transferring patients to new units.

Answering call lights and phones to help patients.

Helping patients with daily activities like eating, bathing, etc.

Supporting the team with clerical tasks, including stocking patient rooms, moving equipment, ordering supplies, etc.

The two job fairs will take place the last week of July:

Tuesday, July 26, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gilmore Center for Health Education on the Bronson Methodist Hospital North Campus, 7 Healthcare Plaza.

Thursday July 28, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Bronson Battle Creek Hospital Outpatient Center Conference Rooms, 300 North Ave.

Virtual options are available for both job fairs.

“These positions you really get some good hands-on experience that serves as a great stepping stone or bridge between clinical practice if you’re in school for anything clinical-related and you want some experience,” Bogema said.