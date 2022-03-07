Brewery raising money for Ukraine with Ukrainian recipe

Final Gravity Brewing will be brewing a Ukrainian recipe that has been provided by a brewery in Lviv to help raise funds for the Ukrainian people. (March 7, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A southwest Michigan brewery is working to raise money for Ukraine one beer at a time.

Final Gravity Brewing will be brewing a Ukrainian recipe that has been provided by a brewery in Lviv.

The brewery has locations in Kalamazoo and Decatur. The beer will be available on tap and in cans.

Kevin Homan, the general manager of the Kalamazoo location, says they saw a dire social media post and wanted to help.

“There was actually a Molotov cocktail inside of brewery bottles, and they were saying we have temporarily suspended beer production,” Homan said.

The brewery is donating 20% of the proceeds and will call its version “Drinkers for Ukraine.” The label design will incorporate some of the artwork provided by the brewery in Lviv.

The beer is being called an anti-imperial stout and will use roasted beets, which are said to give it a sweeter flavor.

The Michigan Hop Alliance will be donating all the hops, according to head brewer Michael Christensen.

“We’re hoping this goes well and, if it goes well, I’m planning to brew some more,” Christensen said.

The brewery is calling on others in the industry to raise money to help the people of Ukraine.

“We hope every brewery comes and sees this and sees the post from Pravda and goes ahead and makes it,” Christensen said.

The beer will be available within the next two to three weeks. For more information on the brewery and updates on the beer release date, visit the Final Gravity Brewing Facebook page.