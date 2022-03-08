Breaking ground on Kalamazoo Children’s Nature Playscape

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — On March 22, crews will break ground on a project that has been years in the making: The Children’s Nature Playscape on Bronson Park in Kalamazoo.

There will be free a ceremony to commemorate the event starting at noon at 302 Academy Street, across from Bronson Park. It is open to the public.

Once completed, the 130-square-foot playscape will be one of the country’s largest natural playscapes in an urban core. A playscape is a place where children ages 2-10 can engage in creative, unstructured play in nature-inspired landscapes.

“The Playscape will be free to the public,” said Jody Brylinski, Children’s Nature Playscape chair. “It will be intentionally inclusive, comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and be barrier-free. Children and families of all abilities and backgrounds will come there to learn, grow and play together.”

The area will feature log benches for children, artistic benches for adults, an accessible paved walkway, play structures, turf and a stream. It will be bordered by plants like native tall grass and shrubs.

A map of the future Children’s Nature Playscape to be built in Kalamazoo. (March 8, 2022)

The land it is being built on used to be the site of the vacant First Reformed church, but was chosen to be repurposed in 2018 to a nature scape for children. In November 2020, demolition began on the old church. By November of the next year, enough funds had been raised to begin phase 1 of construction. The project is set to be completed by the end of the year.

For more information about the project, head to kalamazooplayscape.org.