KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo is getting a new home.

Ground was broken Tuesday on a new 30,000 square foot facility on Portage Street that will have spaces for computer work, art, health, studying, games, sports and science. It will also serve as the new administration headquarters.

Fundraising for the project began back in 2021 with a $9 million goal. That goal was exceeded but inflation and increased construction costs has pushed the expected price to over $11 million. The CEO said they have tried to manage those costs while still being able to deliver their original vision.

“Lots of time and intentional work have been put into the design and engineering to manage costs and minimize the increases where we found them,” said Matt Lynn, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo. “While maintaining our commitment to deliver on a beautiful, state-of-the-art building to serve as the epicenter for the substantial number of youth-centered activities from the Boys and Girls Club as well as from community partners all year round.”

To encourage more donations, Bell’s Brewery founder and former owner Larry Bell and his wife announced a donation of an additional $100,000. Construction is expected to begin next spring with a spring 2025 target opening.