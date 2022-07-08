GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Galesburg-area boy who spent months in the hospital after being shot in the head by a BB has died.

A Facebook page in support of Deven Free said he died Thursday night.

In April 2021, Deven, then 12, was playing with other boys at Andrews Estates Mobile Home Park southeast of Galesburg when he was shot with a BB gun. The BB struck his head above his right eye and lodged in the back of his brain.

Deven was sent home from the hospital after more than two months, but he couldn’t talk, walk or eat on his own.

As Deven returned home, his family warned everyone of the dangers of BB guns:

“Our family wants everyone to know that BB guns are not a toy,” his great-aunt Lisa Shirley said.