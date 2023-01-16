KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly set fires in an occupied school building and assaulted a school staff member on Monday.

Around noon, officers with the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department were sent to the 3100 block of Lake Street after receiving reports that a student was setting fires in an occupied school building and had assaulted a school staff member.

When officers arrived, they detained the student while fire crews extinguished the fire.

The police department said no one was hurt in the fire.

The student was taken into custody and is being held at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.