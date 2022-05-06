PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Crossroads mall in Portage has closed due to a bomb threat, police say.

The bomb threat was called in around 6 p.m. to the mall located on S Westnedge Avenue near Romence Road, the Portage Department of Public Safety told News 8.

Mall security turned on the fire alarm to evacuate, police say. No one was hurt during the evacuation.

Police are on scene along with bomb-detecting dogs.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and the mall will remain closed for the evening.

The Portage Department of Public Safety is investigating.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.