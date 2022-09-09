KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A scheduled water main repair will prompt a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.

The advisory will be in effect starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday for the area surrounding the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary.

Authorities expect to lift the advisory by Tuesday.