KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory has been issued as crews make scheduled infrastructure repairs in Kalamazoo.

The advisory will be in effect starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The affected areas include the following:

South Rose Street : From West Cork Street (northern boundary) to Hutchinson Street (southern boundary), both sides of the roadway. It does not include the northeast corner of South Rose Street and Albany Street.

: From West Cork Street (northern boundary) to Hutchinson Street (southern boundary), both sides of the roadway. It does not include the northeast corner of South Rose Street and Albany Street. West Cork Street: Only includes the southwest corner of West Cork Street and South Rose Street.

Only includes the southwest corner of West Cork Street and South Rose Street. Ash Street: From Albany Street (northern boundary) to Hutchinson Street (southern boundary), both sides of the roadway.

From Albany Street (northern boundary) to Hutchinson Street (southern boundary), both sides of the roadway. Hughes Street: From Ash Street (eastern boundary) west to the dead end (western boundary), both sides of the roadway.

From Ash Street (eastern boundary) west to the dead end (western boundary), both sides of the roadway. Albany Street: From South Rose Street (eastern boundary) west to the dead end (western boundary), both sides of the roadway. It does include the southeast corner of Albany Street and South Rose Street.

From South Rose Street (eastern boundary) west to the dead end (western boundary), both sides of the roadway. It does include the southeast corner of Albany Street and South Rose Street. Hutchinson Street: Only includes the northwest and northeast corners of Hutchinson Street and Ash Street.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main repairs can cause a drop in pressure, allowing bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back as soon as possible. They expect to lift the advisory by Friday.