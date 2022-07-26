KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Maintenance work on a water gate valve has prompted a boil water advisory on Kalamazoo’s southeast side.

The advisory is in effect on six streets:

Shakespeare Avenue : Both sides from Lake Street on the northern boundary to Clinton Street on the southern boundary.

: Both sides from Lake Street on the northern boundary to Clinton Street on the southern boundary. Schuster Avenue : Both sides from Lake to Clinton streets

: Both sides from Lake to Clinton streets East Stockbridge Avenue : Both sides from Bryan Avenue on the Western boundary to Schuster Avenue on the eastern boundary

: Both sides from Bryan Avenue on the Western boundary to Schuster Avenue on the eastern boundary Egleston Avenue : Both sides from Byran to Shuster avenues.

: Both sides from Byran to Shuster avenues. Clinton Street : Both sides from Shakespeare Avenue on the western boundary to Schuster Avenue.

: Both sides from Shakespeare Avenue on the western boundary to Schuster Avenue. Byron Avenue: Both sides from Stockbridge Avenue on the northern boundary to Egleston Avenue on the southern boundary.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The work being done on the water gate valve caused a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Tuesday.

Map of the boil water advisory, courtesy of the City of Kalamazoo (July 26, 2022)

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Friday.