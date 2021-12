KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A precautionary boil advisory that was issued for parts of northeastern Kalamazoo has been lifted.

Officials issued the advisory Friday as crews did infrastructure repair work on sections of Mount Olivet Road and Regent Street.

The repair work may have resulted in a temporary loss of water pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system.

The advisory was lifted Sunday evening, the city of Kalamazoo said in a release.