Boil water advisory lifted for parts of Kalamazoo Twp.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A precautionary boil advisory that was issued for part of Kalamazoo Township has been lifted.

Officials issued the advisory Monday as crews did repair work in the area. The repair work may have resulted in a temporary loss of water pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system.

The advisory was lifted Wednesday, the city of Kalamazoo said in a release.

It impacted parts of Mulhearn Avenue, Edna Boulevard, Nazareth Road, Oak Tree Drive and Borgess Drive.