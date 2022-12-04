KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory that was in place for part of Kalamazoo was lifted on Sunday.

The boil water advisory, issued on Friday due to water infrastructure repair work, was in place for parts of Parker Avenue, South Westnedge Avenue, South Park Street and South Rose Street. The advisory was precautionary, as the repair work caused a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system.

Courtesy of the city of Kalamazoo.

Testing found that the water is safe to drink, the city of Kalamazoo said in a release.