KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for part of southeast Kalamazoo after a fire hydrant was hit at the corner of East “ML” Avenue and South 26th Street.

The advisory is in effect southeast Kalamazoo only for City of Kalamazoo Water customers. See map below.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Crash caused a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Friday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Monday.