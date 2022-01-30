Boil water advisory issued in Kalamazoo’s Westwood neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Repairs to the water infrastructure has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo’s Westwood neighborhood.

The advisory is in effect in the following locations:

Pinehurst Boulevard – From LaCross Street to Alamo Avenue, both sides of the roadway. Does not include 1003, 1008, and 1009 Pinehurst Boulevard. Also does not include the northeast and southeast corners of Pinehurst Boulevard and Campbell Avenue, and the southeast and southwest corners of Pinehurst Boulevard and Hillsdale Avenue.

Pinehurst Alley #1 – Only includes 1122 Pinehurst Alley #1.

Only includes 1122 Pinehurst Alley #1. Hillsdale Avenue – Only includes 2110 Hillsdale Avenue.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Repairs cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Sunday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Wednesday.