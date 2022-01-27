Boil water advisory issued in Kalamazoo’s Milwood neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A repair to the water infrastructure has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo’s Milwood neighborhood.

The advisory is in effect for Cambridge Drive. This is from Cameron Street to Balkema Drive, both sides of the roadway. This does not include the southeast corner of Cambridge Drive and Cameron Street, the southwest and southeast corners of Cambridge Drive and Morgan Street, the southwest and southeast corners of Cambridge Drive and Fulford Street, the southwest and southeast corners of Cambridge Drive and Lowell Street, and the southwest and southeast corners of Cambridge Drive and Whittier Drive.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The repairs cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Thursday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Sunday.