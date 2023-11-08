KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has prompted a boil water advisory near Kalamazoo.

The advisory is in effect at several addresses along Borgess Drive from Nazareth Road to Casper Street in Kalamazoo Township.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main breaks and subsequent repairs cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Wednesday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Saturday.