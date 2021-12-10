Boil water advisory issued in Kalamazoo near Mount Olivet Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A water infrastructure repair has prompted a boil water advisory in northeastern Kalamazoo.

The advisory is in effect for:

Mount Olivet Road – from a point 450 feet west of Regent Street (western boundary) to a point 225 feet east of Barclay Drive (eastern boundary), both sides of the roadway. Does not include the northeast corner of Oxford Street and Mount Olivet Road. Also does not include the northwest corner of Barclay Drive and Mount Olivet Road.

Regent Street – From Mount Olivet Road (southern boundary) to the north end (northern boundary), both sides of the roadway.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Friday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Monday.