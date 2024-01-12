KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.

The advisory is in effect for Miles Avenue from Moreland Street to Pennway Street, both sides of the street. The advisory does not include the northeast and southeast corners of Miles Avenue and Moreland Street nor the southwest corner of Miles Avenue and Pennway Street.

A map of the area that is under a boil water advisory. (Courtesy of the city of Kalamazoo)

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Friday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Monday.