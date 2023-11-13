KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.

The advisory is in effect in the following locations:

Par 4 Road – From Old Colony Road (western boundary) to the East end of the road (eastern boundary), both sides of the roadway. It does not include the northeast and southeast corners of Par 4 Road and Old Colony Road.

A map of the area impacted by the boil water advisory issued on Nov. 13, 2023. (Courtesy of the City of Kalamazoo)

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Monday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Thursday.