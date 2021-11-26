Boil water advisory issued for Whites Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.

The advisory is in effect on Whites Road from Duke Street to South Westnedge Avenue, the city of Kalamazoo said in a release. It includes the northeast and southeast corners of Whites Road and Duke Street, but does not include the northwest and southwest corners of South Westnedge Avenue and Whites Road.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Friday.

Authorities expect to lift the advisory by Monday.