Boil water advisory issued for southern Kalamazoo neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Repairs to the water infrastructure has prompted a boil water advisory in southern Kalamazoo.

The advisory is in effect in the following locations:

Duke Street – From Parker Avenue to Hutchinson Street, both sides of the roadway. Does not include the northwest corner of Parker Avenue and Duke Street.

From Parker Avenue to Hutchinson Street, both sides of the roadway. Does not include the northwest corner of Parker Avenue and Duke Street. Clover Street – From the west end to Duke Street, both sides of the roadway.

From the west end to Duke Street, both sides of the roadway. Lynn Avenue – From the west end to a point 640 feet east of Duke Street, both sides of the roadway.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Repairs cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Saturday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Jan. 25.