Boil water advisory issued for portions of Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Kalamazoo Township as crews work to make repairs in the area.

The advisory is in effect in the following areas.

Ira Avenue – From Dearborn Avenue (southern boundary) to East Main Street (northern boundary), both sides of the roadway. Does not include the northeast and northwest corners of Ira Avenue and Dearborn Avenue.

Coy Avenue – Only includes 2425 Coy Avenue.

East Main Street – Only includes 2434 and 2502 East Main Street.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The repairs may cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Sunday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Wednesday, Jan. 5.