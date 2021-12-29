Boil water advisory issued for portion of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Kalamazoo as crews work to make repairs in the area.

The advisory is in effect in the following areas: W. North Street from Elm Street to North Westnedge Avenue but doesn’t include the northeast corner of North and Cobb Avenue; 707 and 621 Westnedge Avenue.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The repairs may cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Wednesday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Saturday, Jan. 1.