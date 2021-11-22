Boil water advisory issued for portion of Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Kalamazoo Township as crews work to make repairs in the area.

The advisory is in effect in the following areas: 3223 and 3311 Mulhearn Avenue; Edna Boulevard from Ohio Avenue to Nazareth Road, the north side of the road only; Nazareth Road from Edna Boulevard to Borgess Drive, both sides of the roadway but doesn’t include 1946 Nazareth Road; 3515 Oak Tree Drive; and 3608 Borgess Drive.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The repairs may cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Monday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Thursday, Nov. 25.