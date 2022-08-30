KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Kalamazoo Thursday as crews work to make repairs in the area.

The advisory will be in effect on the Kilgore Service Road starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The repairs may cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Sept. 4.