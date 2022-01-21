Boil water advisory issued for parts of southwest Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A repair to the water infrastructure has prompted a boil water advisory in parts of southwest Kalamazoo.

The advisory is in effect in the following locations:

Lorraine Avenue – From Ferdon Road to Broadway Avenue, both sides of the roadway. Does not include the northwest corner of Broadway Avenue and Lorraine Avenue.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The repairs cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Friday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Jan. 24.