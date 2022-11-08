KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Scheduled maintenance on a water main has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.

The city will be turning the water off on Wednesday at 8 a.m. on Springmont Avenue from Madison Street to Adams Street; on Adams Street from Amherst Avenue to Springmont Avenue; and on Madison Avenue from Amherst Avenue to Springmont Avenue. The advisory will go into effect in that area at that time, the city of Kalamazoo said in a Tuesday release.

The boil water advisory will be in effect starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday on Springmont Avenue from Madison Street to Adams Street; on Adams Street from Amherst Avenue to Springmont Avenue; on Madison Avenue from Amherst Avenue to Springmont Avenue. (Courtesy city of Kalamazoo)

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Shutting the water off for repair will cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Tuesday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon after the repairs. They expect to lift the advisory by Saturday, Nov. 12.