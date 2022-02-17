Boil water advisory issued for part of Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic boiling water generic boil water advisory

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Repairs to the water infrastructure has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.

The advisory is in effect on Garfield Avenue from South Westnedge Avenue to South Rose Street, the city of Kalamazoo said in a Thursday release.

(Courtesy city of Kalamazoo)

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Repairs cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Thursday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Sunday. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!