Boil water advisory issued for part of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Repairs to the water infrastructure has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.
The advisory is in effect on Garfield Avenue from South Westnedge Avenue to South Rose Street, the city of Kalamazoo said in a Thursday release.
Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.
Repairs cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Thursday.
Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Sunday.