KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo has issued a boil water advisory for a section of the city.

Starting Tuesday around 11 a.m., the city said it will shut the water off and start working on a gate repair on Lake Street. This will cause a temporary loss of pressure.

No tests have shown bacteria in the water main at the repair location, but as a precaution, the city has issued a boil water advisory for the following area:

The south side of Lake Street, from South Burdick Street on the west to about 406′ to the east

The east side of South Burdick Street, from Lake Street on the north to East Stockbridge Avenue to the south

Both sides of John Street, from Lake Street to the north to East Stockbridge Avenue to the south

Both sides of East Stockbridge Avenue, from South Burdick Street on the west to John Street on the east

The city of Kalamazoo released this map of the area for which the boil water advisory is in effect. (Sept. 12, 2023)

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The city of Kalamazoo said it expects to lift the advisory within 72 hours.