KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Repairs to the water infrastructure have prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.

The advisory is in effect in the following areas:

Courtesy of the city of Kalamazoo.

Parker Avenue – South Westnedge Avenue (western boundary) to South Rose Street (eastern boundary), both sides of the roadway. Does NOT include the northwest corner of Parker Avenue and South Park Street.

– South Westnedge Avenue (western boundary) to South Rose Street (eastern boundary), both sides of the roadway. Does NOT include the northwest corner of Parker Avenue and South Park Street. South Westnedge Avenue – Includes only the northeast and southeast corner of South Westnedge Avenue and Parker Avenue.

– Includes only the northeast and southeast corner of South Westnedge Avenue and Parker Avenue. South Park Street – Parker Avenue (northern boundary) to Buchanan Avenue (southern boundary), both sides of the roadway. It does NOT include the northwest corner of South Park Street and Buchanan Avenue.

– Parker Avenue (northern boundary) to Buchanan Avenue (southern boundary), both sides of the roadway. It does NOT include the northwest corner of South Park Street and Buchanan Avenue. South Rose Street – Only the northwest and southwest corners of South Rose Street and Parker Avenue.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The repairs cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Friday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Monday.