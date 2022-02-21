Boil water advisory issued for part of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Repairs to the water infrastructure has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo’s South Westnedge neighborhood.

The advisory is in effect the following locations:

Evelyn Avenue – From Westnedge Avenue (western boundary) to Rose Street (eastern boundary), both sides of the street. It does not include the northwest corner of Park Street and Evelyn Avenue and the northeast corner of Rose Street and Evelyn Avenue.

South Westnedge Avenue – Only to northeast corner and southeast corner Evelyn Avenue and South Westnedge Avenue.

South Park Street – Only includes the northeast corner of Evelyn Avenue and Park Street.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The repairs cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Monday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Thursday.