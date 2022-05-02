KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Repairs to the water infrastructure has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.

The advisory is in effect for the following areas:

Barney Road – from Old Farm Road (western boundary) to Douglas Avenue (eastern boundary), both sides of the roadway.

from Old Farm Road (western boundary) to Douglas Avenue (eastern boundary), both sides of the roadway. Douglas Avenue – from Orchard Avenue (southern boundary) to Barney Road (northern boundary), west side of the roadway only. Does not include 2605 Douglas Avenue.

from Orchard Avenue (southern boundary) to Barney Road (northern boundary), west side of the roadway only. Does not include 2605 Douglas Avenue. Orchard Avenue – From west end of road (western boundary) to Douglas Avenue (eastern boundary), both sides of the roadway.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Repairs cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Monday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Thursday.