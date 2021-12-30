Boil water advisory issued for Kalamazoo neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A water infrastructure repair has prompted a boil water advisory in a Kalamazoo neighborhood.

Map courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Services

The advisory is in effect for:

Dobbin Drive – From St. Antoine Avenue (southern boundary) to north end (northern boundary), both sides of the roadway.

From St. Antoine Avenue (southern boundary) to north end (northern boundary), both sides of the roadway. Hylle Avenue – From Dobbin Drive (western boundary) to Weaver Avenue (eastern boundary), both sides of the roadway. Does not include the northwest corner of Weaver Avenue and Hylle Avenue.

From Dobbin Drive (western boundary) to Weaver Avenue (eastern boundary), both sides of the roadway. Does not include the northwest corner of Weaver Avenue and Hylle Avenue. Weaver Avenue – Only includes 832 Weaver Avenue.

Only includes 832 Weaver Avenue. Dublin Avenue – From west end (western boundary) to Dobbin Drive (eastern boundary), both sides of the roadway.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The work will cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Thursday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Jan. 2, 2022.