KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Water infrastructure repair work has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.

The advisory is in effect on Bank Street from East Stockbridge Avenue to Clinton Avenue; on Clinton Avenue from Bank Street to Fair Street; on Egleston Avenue from Reed Court to Fair Street; on Reed Court from East Stockbridge Avenue to Egleston Avenue; the southwest corner of East Stockbridge Avenue and Reed Court; and the southwest and southeast corners of East Stockbridge Avenue and Bank Street.

A map of the boil water advisory. (Courtesy city of Kalamazoo)

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The water infrastructure repair work has caused a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Thursday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by June 5.