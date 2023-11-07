KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Repairs on a water main break have prompted a boil water advisory in a Kalamazoo neighborhood.

The advisory is in effect for several addresses along Montrose Avenue between S. Westnedge Avenue and S. Rose Street.

Water main breaks and the resulting repair work cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Tuesday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Friday.