KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory issued for part of Kalamazoo has been lifted.

The advisory was issued Friday for part of Southeast Kalamazoo after a fire hydrant was hit, which caused a drop in pressure. A drop in pressure can allow bacteria to enter the system.

The boil water advisory was precautionary.

In a Sunday release, the city of Kalamazoo said the water is safe to drink and residents do not need to boil water before consuming it.