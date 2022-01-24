Boil water advisory in Kzoo lifted

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory issued in southern Kalamazoo due to water infrastructure repair work has been lifted.
The advisory was issued Saturday for the following locations:
- Duke Street – From Parker Avenue to Hutchinson Street, both sides of the roadway. Does not include the northwest corner of Parker Avenue and Duke Street.
- Clover Street – From the west end to Duke Street, both sides of the roadway.
- Lynn Avenue – From the west end to a point 640 feet east of Duke Street, both sides of the roadway.
The advisory has now been lifted, and water in that area is safe to consume, the city of Kalamazoo said in a Sunday release.